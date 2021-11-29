Mon, Nov 29, 2021

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne injures himself in a motorbike accident

Published: Nov 29,202111:54 AM by ANI

Warne was riding his bike with son Jackson when he fell off and slid for more than 15 meters, the Sydney Morning Herald reported quoting News Corp.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne (Image credit: Reuters)
Melbourne:
"I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," said Warne after the accident.

Warne has avoided serious injury but woke up the next morning in pain.

The 52-year-old also went to the hospital fearing he might have broken his foot or damaged his hip.

However, the former Australia spinner is still expected to do the broadcasting duties for the upcoming Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba

