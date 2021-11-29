Manika suffers twin losses at World TT Championships

Manika Batra failed to bag a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships here after crashing out in the quarter-finals of both the mixed and women’s doubles events.
Houston: Just a win away from a historic medal, Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Japan’s Hina Hayata and Tomakazu Harimoto 1-3 (5-11, 2-11, 11-7, 9-11) in the last-eight stage of mixed doubles. Manika had another opportunity to create history but faltered again, losing the women’s doubles quarter-final clash with her partner Archana Kamath in straight games. Manika and Archana were no match for the Luxembourg duo of Sarah De Nutte and Ni Xia Lian, going down 0-3 (1-11, 6-11, 8-11) in a lop-sided contest.
Conversations