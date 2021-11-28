Success is not in what you have, but who you are, says Wriddhiman Saha

Kanpur :

Shreyas Iyer again stole the show in his debut Test match with his knock of 65 helping India in a position of command on day four of the Kanpur Test. Taking to Twitter, Saha wrote, "Success is not in what you have, but who you are. Glad to contribute to the Team's cause. @BCCI."





Coming back to the match, the visitors now find themselves in a spot of bother ending on 4/1 and needing 280 runs to win on the final day. India on the other hand, will be confident of taking the nine wickets required for a victory on a pitch that is assisting their spinners.



