India women’s team in good spirits, says head coach Dennerby

Chennai :

Although India went down to Brazil by a five-goal margin in a four-nation friendly tournament match, the Asian team gave a glimpse of the talent it possesses. “We have a good feeling from the Brazil game and we will look to take that forward into the match against Chile. The [Brazil] result will not affect the girls, because they played quite well against one of the best teams in the world,” Dennerby said on the eve of the Chile fixture.





“The girls fought until the very end and showed a good spirit. We also created a lot of good chances [against Brazil]. We could have scored two goals in the first half, if we had been lucky. Had we gone 2-1 ahead, Brazil would have been under pressure and things may have been a bit different,” added Dennerby.





However, the chief coach is aware of the team’s weakness and said that it needs to work on its margin. “We conceded many goals not because we were bad defensively; we had a few weak clearances. If we improve on that, we will stand a better chance in the future.”



