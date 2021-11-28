Kedar Devdhar to captain Baroda in Hazare Trophy

Vadodara :

The development was confirmed to PTI by Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele. He said the decision was taken the selection committee. The 31-year-old Devdhar, a right-handed batter, has so far played 73 List A games from which he has scored 2,402 runs with 148 as his highest score.





The development comes a day after Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya stepped down as Baroda captain, following the team's underwhelming campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. PTI had on Saturday reported that Kedar Devdhar is among the frontrunners to succeed Krunal, starting with the Vijay Hazare Trophy national ODI championships next month.





Baroda finished with the least points - 4 - from Group B, alongside Services, with one win and four losses in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.





The 31-year-old Bhargav Bhatt is a left-arm orthodox spinner and a left-handed batter, and has taken 50 wickets from 42 list A matches.





For the Hazare Trophy, which begins on December 8, Baroda are placed in Elite Group B, along with Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Bengal, Karnataka and Pondicherry.



