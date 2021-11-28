Golfer Aditi lies 14th as Tvesa moves up to 36th in Spain

Catalonia :

Home favourite Carlota Ciganda continued her good form and leads by three shots heading into the final day. After rounds of 70 and 66 on the first two days, the Spaniard produced a round of 70 (-2) to move to a total of 10-under-par at Los Naranjos Golf Club.

Aditi had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and a bogey on 10th. She birdied 15th and 17th for 71. Tvesa had one bogey on the front nine but birdied three times in last holes on the back nine for her 70.

Ciganda got off to a blistering start with three birdies in her opening four holes but she followed that with three bogeys and made the turn in 36, but three birdies and one bogey on the back nine ensured the four-time LET winner remained at the summit of the leaderboard.

Ciganda will play alongside 2021 Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul in the final round with the teenager moving up to second place and the Spanish star is excited to tee it up with Thitikul again.

Thitikul carded the round of the day, a 67 (-5), rolling in six birdies and one bogey to climb up the leaderboard and sit three shots behind Ciganda on seven-under-par.

Sweden's Maja Stark and Finland's Ursula Wikstrom sit next on the leaderboard in a share of third place on five-under-par.

Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano sits in solo fifth place on four-under-par -- six shots back from compatriot Ciganda after a round of 75.

In sixth place is Australia's Whitney Hillier, who followed her 72 and 70 on the first two days with a 71 in round three to be three-under-par.