Gladiators go top of the table after big win over Delhi Bulls

Abu Dhabi :

With Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga again leading the bowling department, the Gladiators put on a comanding performance and never allowed the Bulls innings to take control in a late Saturday game.

With a target of less than 100, the Gladiators hardly put a foot wrong in their chase and overhauled the target with ease. Thanks to the win, the Gladiators leapfrogged Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers on the points table to occupy the top spot.

All three teams have equal number of wins but the Gladiators have the best net-run rate (NRR).

Chasing 95 to win, English cricketers Tom Banton and Tom Kohler-Cadmore showed the right intent from the word go, punishing anything pitched outside off-stump. Although Kohler-Cadmore was out in the process, his dismissal had no bearing on Banton's tempo.

The Gladiators opener hit Akeal Hossein for three boundaries and continued the attack on West Indian Dwayne Bravo, hitting him for a four and a six in the fourth over. Najibullah Zadran got into the act in the next over as he smashed UAE bowler Shiraz Ahmed for three big sixes to take the team to 73 at the halfway mark.

Even leg-spinner Adil Rashid was taken to the cleaners by Banton and Zadran and ended up giving away 20 runs in his solitary over despite taking the left-hander's wicket on the fifth delivery. Andre Russell flicked his country-mate Bravo for a four to end the match with almost four overs left.

Put in to bat after losing the toss, the Delhi Bulls' innings didn't quite take off. Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell in the first over of the innings when trying to hit Wahab Riaz out of the park. Dominic Drakes and Luke Wright found the boundary rope thrice in the next over but Drakes couldn't consolidate and fell to Sultan Ahmed in the fourth over for 16.

Hasaranga's introduction into the attack brought the Gladiators two wickets. He captured Wright with his first delivery of the first over and then bowled Mohammad Hafeez with his last ball of the over.

With the team in trouble, the experienced duo of Dwayne Bravo-Eoin Morgan tried to resurrect the innings but Mills removed both of them in the same over to push the Bulls deeper into trouble.

Brief scores: Delhi Bulls 94/6 (Romario Shepherd 26, Dominic Drakes 16; Tymal Mills 2/10) lost to Deccan Gladiators 98/2 (Tom Banton 46 not out, Najibullah Zadran 35; Akeil Hossein 1/18) by 8 wickets.