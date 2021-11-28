Sun, Nov 28, 2021

Tamil Nadu wins, but fails to progress

Published: Nov 28,202112:24 AM

Tamil Nadu defeated Andhra Pradesh 1-0 in its final Zonal Qualifiers Group A match in Bengaluru on Saturday, but failed to qualify for the Santosh Trophy as it finished second in its pool.

Chennai: Karnataka, which won all three of its group games, sealed its spot in the tournament proper with nine points while Tamil Nadu ended its campaign on six points. It is to be noted that only the group topper progresses for the Santosh Trophy. S Senthamizh netted the winning goal in the 39th minute against Andhra Pradesh for Tamil Nadu, which had got the better of Telangana 1-0 on Friday.

