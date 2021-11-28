ISL : Bagan crushes East Bengal in Kolkata derby

Vasco da Gama :

Fijian striker Roy Krishna (12’) kept his record of scoring in each derby intact while Manvir Singh (14’) and Liston Colaco (23’) ensured the job was done halfway through the first period itself. While East Bengal started with four recognised centre-backs, ATK Mohun Bagan had none in its starting eleven although the players aren’t new to the role.





Ajax academy graduate Darren Sidoel made his first start for SCEB as Daniel Chima was dropped from the line-up. ATKMB head coach Antonio Lopez Habas chose to go in with the same side which trumped Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 in Margao on the opening day.





It was East Bengal which looked bright right off the whistle and it tested the Mohun Bagan defence with an early corner-kick. However, ATKMB marauded its right flank with two goals within 100 seconds. Manvir first found Pritam Kotal, who crossed first time into the box. The dangerous Krishna was left unmarked and the Fiji international had no trouble swinging a right-footer on the volley past Arindam Bhattacharya’s far side.





Architect of the first goal, Manvir, wasted no time putting his side two to the good. Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko took advantage of East Bengal’s Achilles Heel – its left side of the defence – and laid the ball off for Manvir, who slammed home.





Arguably, the deal was sealed in the 23rd minute as Liston picked up his spoon to join in on the feast. Arindam, unfortunately, came off his mark onto the edge of the 18-yard-box, but only spilled his collection. Liston picked up the pieces and with an empty net on the angle, packed in the third of the night. Arindam soon had to be brought off as he was injured in the process, with head coach Manuel Diaz also throwing Amarjit Singh Kiyam into the mix.





East Bengal looked bereft of ideas as the ‘Mariners’ kept piling on the attacks, with some great chances going amiss.





Result: ATK Mohun Bagan 3 (R Krishna 12, Manvir 14, Liston 23) bt SC East Bengal 0



