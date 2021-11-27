F1 renews deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until 2026

Barcelona :

As part of the deal, the organisers of the race will have to improve the track and the facilities. The circuit was first used by Formula 1 in 1991, ahead of the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

However, ahead of the race in 2022 -- set to take place on May 22 -- several upgrades will be made to the track and the facilities, which will contribute to the circuit's ambitious sustainability plans.

Speaking of the contract renewal for the track where Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton won a thrilling battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen earlier this year, F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said on Friday evening that, "We are delighted to announce this deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"I want to thank the promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together," Domenicali was quoted as saying by formula1.com.

"The teams and drivers always look forward to racing at the circuit and visiting Barcelona, and the Spanish fans will continue to see their national heroes, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz up close," he said.