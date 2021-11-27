ISL: Jamshedpur decimates Goa

Margao :

Jamshedpur leads the pack with four points from two matches while Goa, with back-to-back losses, is yet to open its account. Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis (51’ and 61’) was the hero of the match as he remained one shy of a perfect hat-trick, managing to drive the ball with his left foot and then score via a header. Jordan Murray (80’) netted the third goal for JFC after coming off the bench. Airam Cabrera though denied the ‘Men of Steel’ a clean sheet.





