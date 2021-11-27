World TT: Two Indian mixed doubles pairs in Round-of-16

Houston :

Sathiyan and Manika got past Puerto Rico’s Brian Afanador and Adriana Diaz 3-1 (11-8, 3-11, 11-7, 11-0) while Sharath and Archana defeated the Egyptian duo of Omar Assar and Dina Meshref 3-2 (9-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4). However, Sathiyan lost his men’s singles Round-of-32 clash 3-4 after stretching World No.17 Aruna Quadri to seven games. Sathiyan went down by a scoreline of 9-11, 11-7, 15-13, 3-11, 11-4, 9-11, 7-11. In women’s doubles, Manika and Archana reached the Round-of-16 with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6) win over Belgium’s Margo Degraef and Nathali Marchetti. In men’s doubles, Sharath and Sathiyan went down 9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11 to Sweden’s Anton Kallberg and Truls Moregard in the opening round.



