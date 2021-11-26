Senior women's national football championship to kick off in Kerala

New Delhi :

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee had approved Kerala as the venue for the forthcoming tournament, and had also complimented the state government for its unprecedented support for the development of Indian football.





The matches will be held in four venues - Municipal Stadium, Kuthuparamba, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Calicut University, Kozhikode and Calicut Medical College Kozhikode.





There are 32 teams that have been divided into eight groups, with the teams in each group set to play against each other for the qualifying stage. The winners of qualifying matches will play the semi-finals, with the two winners from the last four proceeding to the final.





The senior women's national team is preparing for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup which will commence in January 2022. They are currently in Brazil to play in a four-nation international tournament in Manaus. The groups are as follows: Group A: Manipur, Daman & Diu, Pondicherry, Meghalaya Group B: Railways, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Tripura Group C: Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar Group D: Jharkhand, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka Group E: Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Maharashtra Group F: Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh Group G: Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Uttarakhand Group H: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana.





The championship will conclude on December 9.



