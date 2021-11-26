ISL: NorthEast, Kerala play out draw

Margao :

Kerala would be disappointed at not earning the full quota of points, having itself to blame for some shabby finishing, especially after a lacklustre display by NEUFC’s forwards. Following the stalemate, both clubs have a point each from two matches apiece.





Ivan Vukomanovic handed the young Vincy Barretto an ISL debut on the right wing as centre-back Enes Sipovic made his debut in yellow. NorthEast, also lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, dropped goalscorer from the last game, Mathias Coureur, and opted for 24-year-old Australian centre-back Patrick Flottmann.