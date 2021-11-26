World TT Championships: Sathiyan in Round-of-32

India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran progressed to the World Table Tennis Championships men’s singles third round with a 4-0 win over Russia’s Vladimir Sidorenko here.
Houston: The Chennai-based Sathiyan, placed 37 in the world, defeated his 179th-ranked opponent 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in the Round-of-64 and will next face Nigeria’s World No.17 Aruna Quadri in the last-32 stage. Sharath Kamal Achanta, India’s top-ranked men’s player, had suffered a disappointing opening round loss on Tuesday. However, Sharath can make an impact alongside Sathiyan in men’s doubles and with Archana Kamath in mixed doubles. Sharath and Archana have entered the Round-of-32 with a 3-0 win over the Algerian combination of Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.
