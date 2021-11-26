Santosh Trophy Qualifiers: TN beats Telangana 1-0

Tamil Nadu opened its account in the Santosh Trophy Zonal Qualifiers 2021-22 with a 1-0 win over Telangana in a South Zone Group A match in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Nagappan led the team from the front, delivering a brilliant free-kick goal from just outside the 18-yard box in the 47th minute. His strike proved to be the difference at the end as Tamil Nadu earned all three points. Tamil Nadu will next take on Andhra Pradesh on Saturday in a morning fixture. Meanwhile, Karnataka posted its second successive victory with a 1-0 triumph over Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka had decimated Tamil Nadu 4-0 in its opener on Tuesday.
