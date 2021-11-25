Indonesia Open 2021: Sindhu, Praneeth reach quarters, Srikanth bows out

Denpasar :

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals with a comfortable 21-12, 21-18 victory over German shuttler Yvonne Li in a clash, which lasted for just 37 minutes.

After the initial exchanges in the first game, the two players went neck-and-neck as the reigning world champion maintained a two-point lead at 6-4. The Indian won seven consecutive points in this game as she took a 16-9 lead before going on to win the game 21-12.

Yuonne came up with a better performance in the second game as she remained in close chase of Sindhu as the 26-year-old from Hyderabad maintained an upper hand, wrapping up the game and match on her second game point.

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu will now face South Korean shuttler Sim Yujin, who defeated Spain's Beatriz Corrales in the round of 16.

Whereas, in the men's singles, former world No 1 Srikanth was knocked out by Axelsen. The second seed beat the Indian 21-14, 21-18.

Axelsen's quarter-final opponent will be B Sai Praneeth, who sealed his last eight spot with a 21-17, 14-21, 21-19 win over Frenchman Christo Popov.

Meanwhile, India's men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy began their campaign with a 21-15, 19-21, 23-21 win over South Korea's Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae in the second round. Chirag and Satwik got a walkover in their round 1 match.