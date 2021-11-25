Mohammad Amir backs Dubai Cricket Council's offer to host India-Pakistan series

Sharja :

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series since 2013 due to political tensions. Since then, the arch-rivals have only faced off in global ICC events, the latest being the T20 World Cup.





''It is a good gesture and we should thank him. But until the governments from the two countries do not sit down to discuss their problems, till then the third parties cannot do anything. ''It also depends on the cricket boards of both the nations and what their thought process is. If all parties agree, and if there is a bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai, it will be great for the sport,'' Amir said, according to a press release issued by Abu Dhabi T10.





Falaknaz had made the offer to host the two neighbours for a bilateral series a few days ago.





The 29-year-old, who took an early retirement from international cricket, was also asked about the speculations on a possible comeback. However, Amir said that at this point he is focused only on playing Abu Dhabi T10 and other leagues.





''I was in contact with Wasim Khan. There is new management and chairman at PCB. I have not spoken to any of them. You have to keep your self-respect and if I say I will come out of retirement and the board has no plans for me to return, then it would not be fair. ''So, at this point, I am focused on T10 and other cricket leagues.'' He also praised the Pakistan team for its performance in the T20 World Cup and slammed the trolls for criticising fast bowler Hasan Ali for dropping Matthew Wade's catch in the semifinal against Australia.





''Our team went to World Cup after New Zealand series and England series were cancelled. Coaches came in contracts of one-two months. There was a change in management. Performing in this environment is a big achievement. ''Even India, who were playing Indian Premier League in UAE, were not able to qualify for the semifinal stages,'' Amir said.





''Those who troll have no cricket sense. Every player has dropped catches in their career, and Hasan is a good fielder. Also, we did not lose the match because of the dropped catch. You cannot troll this team, you can only give them credit for how well they played,'' he added.



