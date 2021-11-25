India opt to bat against New Zealand

India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first Test beginning here on Thursday.

Ajinkya Rahane (Source: BCCI Twitter) Kanpur : Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut for India and Rachin Ravindra for New Zealand.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville.

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.