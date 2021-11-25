Javi helps Odisha beat Bengaluru

Vasco da Gama :

Interestingly, it was Odisha’s first win over Bengaluru in the ISL. Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez (3’ & 51’) led the charge for OFC with a brace. While he rode some luck for his opening goal, Javi delivered a breathtaking free-kick for his second. Central defender Alan Costa (21’) scored for Bengaluru while Sunil Chhetri failed to convert a penalty kick in the second half. Aridai Cabrera (90+4’) sealed the deal for Odisha with a sublime goal, adding more sheen to the win.





RESULT: Odisha FC 3 (Javi 3 & 51, Aridai 90+4) bt Bengaluru FC 1 (Alan 21)