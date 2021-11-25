Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh, Ganesh star in Tamil Nadu’s win

Chennai :

Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu restricted Uttar Pradesh to 258 for 9, thanks to Jaganath Sinivas’s five-wicket haul. Sandeep Kumar (66 off 93 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was the pick of the batters for Uttar Pradesh. Chasing 259 for a win, Tamil Nadu got the job done with 13 deliveries to spare. Pradosh and S Ganesh (89 not out off 110 balls, 10 fours), who joined forces when the team was tottering at 47 for 4 in the 11th over, set up the victory with a 174-run stand off 187 balls for the fifth wicket.





Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 258/9 in 50 overs (Sandeep Kumar 66, Yashovardhan Singh 53, Kritagya Singh 41, RS Jaganath Sinivas 5/53, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 2/35) lost to Tamil Nadu 262/6 in 47.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 100, S Ganesh 89*)