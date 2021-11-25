United, Chelsea in CL knockouts

Valencia :

Caretaker Michael Carrick led United for the first time following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had Cristiano Ronaldo – the competition’s top-scorer – to thank. Ronaldo produced a sublime lobbed finish while Jadon Sancho – who joined the club in the off-season – struck his first for United to ensure victory and top spot in the group.





Defending champion Chelsea also advanced on the back of a 4-0 win over already-qualified Juventus, which slumped to its heaviest loss in CL. Barcelona, now coached by Xavi Hernandez, drew 0-0 at home to Benfica, meaning the Spanish club might need to beat Bayern Munich in the final round of games to advance.





RESULTS: Group E: Dynamo Kiev 1 (D Harmash 70) lost to Bayern Munich 2 (R Lewandowski 14, K Coman 42); Barcelona 0 drew with Benfica 0





Group F: Villarreal 0 lost to Manchester United 2 (C Ronaldo 78, J Sancho 90); Young Boys 3 (T Siebatcheu 39, V Sierro 80, S Hefti 84) drew with Atalanta 3 (D Zapata 10, JL Palomino 51, L Muriel 88)





Group G: Lille 1 (J David 31) bt RB Salzburg 0; Sevilla 2 (J Jordan 12, R Mir 90+7) bt Wolfsburg 0





Group H: Chelsea 4 (T Chalobah 25, R James 55, C Hudson-Odoi 58, T Werner 90+5) bt Juventus 0; Malmo 1 (S Rieks 28) drew with Zenit St Petersburg 1 (Y Rakitskyi 90+2(P))



