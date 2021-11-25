Not concerned about my form: Rahane

Kanpur :

Rahane, who averages 19 in 11 Tests this year, reasoned that even a “30, 40 or 50” from a specialist top-order batter would be an acceptable contribution provided the team wins. “Not concerned about my form. My job is to contribute as much as possible for my team. Contribution doesn’t mean that you need to score 100 in each game. Scores of 30, 40 or 50 per innings are also important contributions,” Rahane said.





“I am not too bothered about what is going to happen in the future. Whatever has to happen in the future will happen and I have to stay in the moment, to give my best in that particular moment.” But, is it possible for one to segregate the batter and the leader?





“When I am batting, only batting is my focus. It is as simple as that. When we are fielding, I am thinking about what sort of game plans and strategies we have.” The stand-in skipper said that head coach Rahul Dravid has not given any special tips. “Rahul bhai asked us to back our strengths and keep it very simple,” said Rahane.