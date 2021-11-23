Olympic medallist Sindhu to contest BWF Athletes' Commission elections again

Kuala Lumpur :

"World champion and two-time Olympic medallist Pusarla V. Sindhu is the only current Athletes' Commission member standing for re-election. Nine candidates have been nominated for the available six positions," BWF said in a statement.

Sindhu has not been in her best form of late and had crashed out of the Indonesia Masters last week in the semifinal, losing to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a one-sided match.

Women's doubles specialist and gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, Greysia Polii of Indonesia, is also contesting the elections.

"I would like to assist my fellow players to achieve their dreams and help them out with their requests around competing on the international circuit," said Polii after her nomination.