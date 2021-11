Anandraj, Harshavardhini win title in state TT

R Anandraj of SRSA and CR Harshavardhini (RBRC) clinched the men’s and women’s title respectively at the Win News-Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association State Championship, which concluded on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Winners of the TNTTA State Championship with their trophies Chennai : Meanwhile, S Preyesh (RTTHPC) bagged a double, winning the Under-19 and Under-17 Boys crowns in style.

Results: Final: Men: R Anandraj (SRSA) bt V Abinay (ITTC) 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8, 10-12, 12-10

Women: CR Harshavardhini (RBRC) bt S Sharmitha (DTTA) 11-9, 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 14-12

Under-19 Boys: S Preyesh (RTTHPC) bt P Raghuraam (Vinwin) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4

Under-19 Girls: S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) bt S Sharmitha (DTTA) 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 12-14, 11-9

Under-17 Boys: S Preyesh (RTTHPC) bt Navaneeth Kutty (RTTHPC) 11-9, 11-3, 11-8

Under-17 Girls: M Hansini (MST) bt S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) 5-11, 11-7, 1-11, 11-3, 11-8

Under-15 Boys: MR Balamurugan (RTTHPC) bt A Prajith Kumar (Vinwin) 11-5, 11-9, 11-6

Under-15 Girls: I Marzuqah (ITTC) bt BR Nandhini (MVM) 11-8, 11-13, 11-6, 11-5

Under-13 Boys: Nikhil Menon (MST) bt Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) 8-11, 11-7, 11-1, 11-6

Under-13 Girls: M Hansini (MST) bt BR Nandhini (MVM) 2-11, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10

Under-11 Boys: R Akash Rajavelu (MST) bt AB Tharoon (DTTA) 11-9, 11-7, 11-8

Under-11 Girls: K Ananya (ITTC) bt G Varnika (MTTTA) 11-2, 7-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-4)

Veteran: R Ramachandran (RBRC) bt V Senthil Kumar (ITTC) 11-5, 4-11, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10

Corporate: J Arun Kumar (DBAA) bt N Aditya (M2P Fintech) 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7

