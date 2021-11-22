BAI announces National Ranking tournaments till March 2022

With the domestic badminton season starting with two All India senior Ranking tournaments in December after almost 20 months gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has nominated all subsequent age category tournaments till March 2022, as selection tournaments with an eye on building the next generation of stars.

Representative Image New Delhi : The two senior ranking tournaments in Chennai and Hyderabad respectively will be followed by junior tournaments for U-15, U-17 and U-19 meets in Panchkula in January followed by the third senior ranking in Chhattisgarh in March 2022.