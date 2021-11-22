India women's football team lands in Brazil for 4-nation International tournament

Brasilia :

The mood in the Indian women's team is one of excitement. It has been a rather long journey from the other side of the planet, but the energy and excitement in the team drown out any hint of jetlag. The players were greeted by the Indian Embassy upon arrival at the Eduardo Gomes International Airport on Monday.





"We are very excited. We've never dreamt about playing against a team like Brazil, but we are here. It's simply amazing. It's really exciting that our coaching staff and federation believe that we can play against tough teams like Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela. I'm sure this will be one of the matches that we will remember all our lives. There's no fear, we will not hold back and be overborne by the occasion," said India custodian Aditi Chauhan in an official AIFF release.





The Indian women's team had been camping in Jamshedpur, with infrastructural and logistical aid from the government of Jharkhand for the past few months. In the midst of the camp, the team also took off for six friendly games against UAE, Tunisia, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Djurgarden IF and Hammarby IF, across three different countries, as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup.





"I couldn't believe it when the Brazil tour was announced. I had to go and confirm with our team management, and even then I could not believe it. I was really happy and excited, so I wanted a proper confirmation. I still can't believe that I will be playing against someone like Marta. I can't describe these feelings," said Anju Tamang. India will be facing Brazil on November 24 followed by Chile, Venezuela on November 28 and December 1, respectively.