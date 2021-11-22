Mon, Nov 22, 2021

Tamil Nadu beats Karnataka by four wickets to lift Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Published: Nov 22,202105:05 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by 4 wickets in the Southern Derby and lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Monday.

Tamil Nadu beats Karnataka by 4 wickets (Image Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)
Tamil Nadu beats Karnataka by 4 wickets (Image Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)
Chennai:
Shahrukh Khan helped Tamil Nadu chase 152 by hitting a six on the final delivery. He helped Tamil Nadu to their second consecutive title. 

The 2021 final is a repeat of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali summit clash, which saw Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu by one run in a thriller.

Shahrukh Khan pulled off a heist with a last-ball six to guide his team to a record third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

Vidyadhar Patil takes Mohammed out TN are 136/6 after 19 overs.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations