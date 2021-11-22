Saurashtra beats Tamil Nadu

Chandigarh :

Opting to field first, TN watched helplessly as Tarang Gohel struck a majestic unbeaten 154 (94b, 12x4, 10x6).





TN’s left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 32. In reply, Tamil Nadu made a spirited start but lost wickets at key moments to let go of the initiative. Southpaw Pradosh Ranjan Paul emerged the highest scorer with 67 but Saurashtra’s AH Jadeja produced a splendid spell taking five for 56 to hasten TN’s defeat.



