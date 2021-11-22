Saurashtra beats Tamil Nadu

Saurashtra earned a comfortable 55-run win over Tamil Nadu in the BCCI – Men’s under 25 State ‘A’ Trophy here on Sunday.
Opting to field first, TN watched helplessly as Tarang Gohel struck a majestic unbeaten 154 (94b, 12x4, 10x6).
Such was his onslaught that Gohel clobbered 12 boundaries and a whopping 10 sixes.
TN’s left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 32. In reply, Tamil Nadu made a spirited start but lost wickets at key moments to let go of the initiative. Southpaw Pradosh Ranjan Paul emerged the highest scorer with 67 but Saurashtra’s AH Jadeja produced a splendid spell taking five for 56 to hasten TN’s defeat.
BRIEF SCORES: Saurashtra 298/8 in 50 overs (T Gohel 154*, S Mohan Prasath 3/32) bt Tamil Nadu 243 in 43.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, S Lokeshwar 53, Arjun P Murthy 44, AH Jadeja 5/56, P Rana 3/57)
