East Bengal and Jamshedpur share spoils

Both goals came from set-pieces. Croatian defender Franjo Prce (17’) scored a delightful opener for the Red and Golds while Peter Hartley (45+3’) equalized at the stroke of halftime for the Men of Steel.





The opening few exchanges saw two youngsters impress particularly. Boris Singh made his mark in an attacking role for Jamshedpur while debutant Hnamte had a shot on target early for the Kolkata giants.





However, it was center-back Franjo Prce that found the opener. Bikash Jairu swung in a corner that goalkeeper Rehenesh TP managed to parry off. Antonio Perosevic brought it back into play for Hnamte to lay it in for Prce, whose back volleyed effort found its way into the net.





Peter Hartley left it till the brisk of half-time to level scores. Alex Lima’s flag-kick had Valskis flick it off for his captain who appeared to shoulder the ball past Arindam Bhattacharja, as SC East Bengal was left to rue its defensive error.