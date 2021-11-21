INDvsNZ: Here's Mitchell reply to fan's tweet on lost series

Chennai :

While replying to a fan's tweet "New Zealand lost series," McClenaghan tweeted “Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?”





In another tweet, he clarified that his comments were made for fun and expressed his desire for New Zealand to win the series.





In another exchange, a fan asked if New Zealand had won the series, what would have been his response? McClenaghan replied, “Well done on a good win with little preparation against a good side.”





Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions? https://t.co/jldmmH58YZ — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 20, 2021









The three-match T20 International series between India and New Zealand began on 17 November. The first match was played in Jaipur on Wednesday while the second was played in Ranchi on Friday. India won the second T20I by seven wickets sealing the series win.





The final match of the series will now be played in Kolkata on Sunday.