From boy wonder to team leader

Chennai :

EXCERPTS





On the club’s objective for ISL 8





We know our goal; we want to be there (in the top-4). We have a plan. Head coach (Bozidar Bandovic) has given every player a role – what we need to do on the pitch. All we need to do is execute it well. If we do that, we will get the results we want.





On working with Bozidar Bandovic





It has been good and I have been loving it. On the (very) first day, he told me the areas which I need to work or improve on. He has seen me playing; he has seen what we did last season. So, he is helping me grow and become a better player.





On how he is preparing for the season ahead





Firstly, it is about fitness. I know how bad it was to be injured last season and to stay out. We, as a club, want to come back (strongly) and win games. We want to be in the top-4. These are the things that I am aiming for.





On adding more goals to his game





Obviously, there is room for (scoring) more (goals). But, I have not been thinking about it. I just want to give more for the team in the games. Be it scoring or assisting or saving goals, I want to help the team win.





On the Diwali celebration at the bio-bubble in Goa It is important. Many players are new (to the team). The coaching staff (except Sabir Pasha) are new. We have young players coming in.





So, it is a must to have a gathering such as the one we had for Diwali. It will help us create a good bond; we will get to know each other better.





During the Diwali gathering, we (referring to the Indians) told the foreigners what the festival is about. They were happy and really liked it.