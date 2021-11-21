Chelsea trounces Leicester 3-0

Manchester :

The visitor raced into a two-goal lead inside 28 minutes after central defender Antonio Rudiger climbed highest from a corner to head home and N’Golo Kante arrowed in a rare goal. Leicester improved after the break, but Chelsea remained in control and put the game to bed when Pulisic, who has endured a frustrating and injury-interrupted season, stepped off the bench and scored in the 71st minute.





The victory, Chelsea’s fifth from six away league games this season, moved the Blues onto 29 points.





RESULT: Leicester City 0 lost to Chelsea 3 (A Rudiger 14, N Kante 28, C Pulisic 71)