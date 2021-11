Tamil Nadu beats Pondicherry by seven wickets

Kulu :

Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu restricted Pondicherry to 187 with R Sonu Yadav (3/46) and S Mohan Prasath (3/24) sharing six wickets between them.





In reply, TN chased down the score with 10 overs to spare with openers Tushar Raheja (42) and D Gauri Shankar (60) adding 93 runs.





BRIEF SCORES: Pondicherry 187 in 49.2 overs (Manikandan 40, Paras Ratnaparkhe 68, R Sonu Yadav 3/46, S Mohan Prasath 3/24) lost to Tamil Nadu 188/3 in 40 overs (Tushar Raheja 42, D Gauri Sankar 60)