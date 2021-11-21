PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth exit Indonesia Masters

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Indonesia Masters after suffering straight-game defeats in the women’s and men’s singles semi-finals respectively here on Saturday to bring the curtains down on India’s campaign. Sindhu lost to Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi while Srikanth was outplayed by third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.
Denpasar:
Sindhu was no match for her rival, losing 13-21, 9-21 in a one-sided duel that lasted just 32 minutes. Sindhu, seeded third, was not at her usual best and trailed her Japanese opponent from the start in both the games.
Srikanth, who had beaten compatriot HS Prannoy in the quarter-finals, lost 14-21, 9-21 to Antonsen in 41 minutes in the men’s singles semi-finals.
Conversations