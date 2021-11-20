Bagan beats Blasters 4-2 in goal fest

Margao :

Attackers Hugo Boumous (3’ & 39’) and Liston Colaco (50’), who were brought to the club in the summer for a combined transfer fee of around Rs 3.5 crore, paid instant dividends by getting on the scorecard. Fijian striker Roy Krishna (27’) too opened his account for ISL Season 8 by converting from the penalty spot.





Sahal Abdul Samad (24’) and centre-forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz (69’) made the scoresheet for Kerala, which went down to ATKMB for a third consecutive time in the ISL.





Former FC Goa and Mumbai City FC player Boumous became the League’s fastest scorer in an opening fixture, finding the net from outside the box inside three minute.





The goal was awarded even though Krishna, who was in an offside position, appeared to impede KBFC goalkeeper Albino Gomes’s view. Blasters came up with a good response, thanks to two young guns from Kerala who combined for the goal.





After good work down the right flank, Rahul KP picked out Sahal with an inch-perfect pass and the latter drove home the ball with ease. But, that joy was short-lived as Krishna made no mistake from six yards after he was brought down in the box by Albino.





ATKMB ended the first half on a terrific note as Boumous, who was clever with his movement, scored the team’s third goal by putting the ball through Albino’s legs. Post the break, Colaco curled in a delectable fourth goal with little help from Krishna, much to the delight of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.





Jorge Diaz pulled a goal back out of nowhere for Blasters in the 69th minute as Mohun Bagan appeared a tad complacent in holding down its shape.



