Oz Test captain Tim Paine resigns

The messages date back to 2017, months before Paine was recalled to the Test team after a seven-year absence and a joint Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania investigation which cleared him at the time. The development comes weeks ahead of the five-Test Ashes against England.
Hobart:
“Today (On Friday), I am announcing my decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men’s cricket team. It is an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” Paine said at a press conference.
Paine will, however, continue to be a part of the Australia Test team. The 36-year-old had been promoted as captain following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.
The Board has accepted Paine’s resignation and started the process of identifying and appointing the next Test captain.
