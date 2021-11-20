Oz Test captain Tim Paine resigns

Hobart :

“Today (On Friday), I am announcing my decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men’s cricket team. It is an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” Paine said at a press conference.





Paine will, however, continue to be a part of the Australia Test team. The 36-year-old had been promoted as captain following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.





The Board has accepted Paine’s resignation and started the process of identifying and appointing the next Test captain.