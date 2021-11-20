Sting like AB de Villiers

Johannesburg :

The 37-year-old’s decision has effectively ended his association with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a statement posted on social media, de Villiers said: “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.





“Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first.” The former South Africa captain had retired from international cricket in 2018.





de Villiers enjoyed as many as 11 seasons with RCB, beginning 2011, and was its batting mainstay alongside Virat Kohli. Speaking about his journey with Bangalore, de Villiers said: “I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet.





“Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I have decided to hang up my boots. I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. I am a RCBian forever.”