Ind vs NZ: Guptill surpasses Kohli to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Ranchi :

The attacking batsman needed 11 runs to get to the landmark before the start of the match and he achieved it with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over, after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.

Guptill has surpassed Kohli's tally of 3227 to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Rohit Sharma, the newly-appointed T20I skipper, sits at the third spot with 3086 runs. Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch (2608 runs) and Ireland's Paul Stirling (2570 runs) are ranked 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

The New Zealand opener, who got a reprieve on eight when KL Rahul, running back from mid-off, dropped a tough chance, got out in the 5th over bowled by Deepak Chahar after playing an attacking knock of 31 off 15.

Earlier, he had scored an impressive 42-ball 70 in the series opener in Jaipur on Wednesday.