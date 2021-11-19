Our bond is beyond the game and will always be: Kohli leads in paying tribute to de Villiers

Virat Kohli led the social media world in paying tribute to AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday. After retiring from international cricket in 2018, de Villiers had continued to ply his trade across T20 franchise cricket, especially for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021
This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. 💔I love you 💔 @ABdeVilliers17— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021
Glad I got to share the field with one of the greatest players of all time, and an amazing human too!! Changed cricket forever 🙌 #legendhttps://t.co/a4IMEk9QYz— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 19, 2021
Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with.🐐 https://t.co/N3BJ3Jxw6Q— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 19, 2021
Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers . Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters including me . We will definitely Miss you Mr 360 @abdevilliers17 ❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yAi23Cv8gw— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 19, 2021
Looked up to in my early cricket days and it’s been an honour to play against you 😊 Good luck @ABdeVilliers17 and thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket 👏 https://t.co/iLqqdqy6ax— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 19, 2021
Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 🙌 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you 😊 https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021
The thought of ABD not playing cricket, not a happy one! Thank you for making this game of cricket even more beautiful while playing @ABdeVilliers17#retirement— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 19, 2021
Absolutely loved watching @ABdeVilliers17 play the game .. You could argue across all formats that he was as good on the eye of anyone who has played the game .. #ABDevilliers#Legend— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 19, 2021
Congrats on a great career and all the best with the next, AB.— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) November 19, 2021
All the best. https://t.co/YMXl4Lbyrg
What a legacy, one of my favorites to watch ever! https://t.co/LxAsM8NVRP— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 19, 2021
