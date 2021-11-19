Prannoy stuns Axelsen, joins Srikanth, Sindhu in quarters

Denpasar :

The highlight of the day was Prannoy’s 14-21, 21-19, 21-16 upset victory over Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Victor Axelsen (Denmark) in a tense men’s singles second round match that lasted one hour and 11 minutes.





Srikanth dispatched Indonesia’s sixth seed Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-18, 21-15 in one hour and two minutes in another second round contest. In women’s singles, third seed Sindhu took 47 minutes to record a 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 win over Clara Azurmendi of Spain.





However, it was curtains for Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles event and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy. The 20-year-old Lakshya went down 13-21, 19-21 to top seed and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan.





Dhruv and Sikki lost a hard-fought battle 15-21, 23-21, 18-21 to the Thai duo of Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in the second round. The women’s doubles combination of Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki crashed out in the second round, going down 18-21, 12-21 to third seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand.