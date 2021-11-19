Veteran Kapadia passes away

New Delhi :

He was 67. Kapadia is not survived by any immediate family member after the death of his sister. The soft-spoken Kapadia, who covered nine FIFA World Cups, was on ventilator for the last month. The eminent football expert and author had been suffering from a motor neurone disease, a rare condition that causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time.





Rendered immobile because of the condition, he was confined to his home for the last two years. Kapadia was left bed-ridden and was most recently in the news due to issues with his pension, prompting former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene and provide a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh.





Kapadia was involved in commentary for decades and it was not just restricted to football. He had been a part of the Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and other multi-sport events. Kapadia was held in high esteem by players, officials, scribes and everyone else associated with Indian football and beyond. He was sought after for his knowledge and it is encapsulated in his seminal book, ‘Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football’.



