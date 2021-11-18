Srikanth, Prannoy, Dhruv-Sikki pair in second round

Denpasar :

While Srikanth staved off a stiff challenge from France’s Christo Popov to win 21-18, 15-21, 21-16, Prannoy saw off Liew Daren of Malaysia 22-20, 21-19.





In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy produced a stunning 21-11, 22-20 victory over the World No.5 Indonesian duo of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti to advance to the second round.





However, it was curtains for B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap. While Praneeth lost 21-16, 14-21, 20-22 to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia, Kashyap went down 10-21, 19-21 to Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.