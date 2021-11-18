Federer out of Oz Open, likely to miss Wimbledon

Geneva :

“The truth is that I would be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon,” the 40-year-old Federer told the Tribune de Geneve daily. Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss in the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon in July.





Within weeks of his exit, he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months. Federer said that there was never a question of playing at the Australian Open in January 2022. “And that’s no surprise,” Federer said. “We knew before the operation that it would require a long break.”