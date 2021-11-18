Federer out of Oz Open, likely to miss Wimbledon

Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for Wimbledon next June, the tennis great said in an interview published by Swiss media on Wednesday.
Geneva:
“The truth is that I would be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon,” the 40-year-old Federer told the Tribune de Geneve daily. Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss in the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon in July.
Within weeks of his exit, he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months. Federer said that there was never a question of playing at the Australian Open in January 2022. “And that’s no surprise,” Federer said. “We knew before the operation that it would require a long break.”
