Argentina through despite 0-0 draw against Brazil

Second-placed Argentina qualified after Chile lost 0-2 at home to third-placed Ecuador. With 29 points and four qualifiers remaining, Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad cannot be overtaken by more than two rivals. Competition-leading Brazil had already secured the first of South America’s four direct entries to Qatar 2022.





Brazil has 35 points, six more than Argentina. Both teams have completed 13 games, one fewer than scheduled because their encounter in September was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian officials belatedly enforced COVID-19 restrictions. The FIFA is yet to decide what to do with that match.





RESULT: Argentina 0 drew with Brazil 0





Netherlands, Switzerland qualify for Qatar 2022





Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay scored late as the Netherlands qualified for Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 home victory over Norway on Tuesday.





Netherlands finished on top of Group G with 23 points from 10 matches, two more than second-placed Turkey, which won 2-1 away to Montenegro to secure a play-off spot. Norway ended third in the group with 18 points and got eliminated following its latest defeat. Meanwhile, Switzerland booked its berth from Group C with a 4-0 triumph over Bulgaria.





RESULTS: Netherlands 2 (S Bergwijn 84, M Depay 90+1) bt Norway 0; Switzerland 4 (N Okafor 48, R Vargas 57, C Itten 72, R Freuler 90+1) bt Bulgaria 0