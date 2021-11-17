Can Buckingham lead Mumbai city to its ‘Des’tination?

Chennai :

Under Lobera, Mumbai City – which is backed by the famed City Football Group – swept the top honours last season, winning not only the ISL trophy but also the League Winners Shield. While the Indian football fraternity expected the 44-year-old to lead the defence of the double in ISL Season 8, he decided to leave MCFC on a high after being offered another role – undisclosed so far – by CFG. Once his departure was made official, Lobera passed the baton to newly-appointed head coach Des Buckingham, who has inked a two-year deal with Mumbai City. A former assistant coach at Melbourne City FC – another club which is a part of the CFG network – Des is set for a maiden stint on Indian shores. Englishman Des, who is the youngest among the ISL 2021-22 managers at 36 years of age, is aware of the onerous task at hand and hopes to build on the enviable success the club achieved in the previous season. Ahead of ISL 8 which is scheduled to begin in Goa on Friday, Des addressed the media at a virtual press conference on Zoom and spoke on a variety of topics – the targets for the new season, the MCFC squad, pre-season preparations, the bio-secure bubble and the club’s debut in the AFC Champions League.





EXCERPTS





Mumbai City FC clinched the double under previous head coach Sergio Lobera in the 2020-21 season. With a lot of expectation around, how do you and the players plan to approach the upcoming season?





The first thing is to recognise the excellent work Sergio and the team did last year. They achieved things that this club never achieved (in the past). That is the first thing I spoke to the group when I came in. It is important to reflect upon that because we want to highlight some of the good work which took place last year. We don’t want to throw that away; it is very important. We will take it with us this year, both on and off the field. I watched all the (Mumbai City) games from last year. The team played an exciting brand of football, which was put in place by Sergio and his staff. That is something which strikes true to my philosophy. I am now trying to continue playing in a similar way. There is no pressure on us. We are clear about what we want to do.





The club has been in existence for seven years now. This will be Year and Season 8. We need to build on the success the club had under Sergio last year. We have got the task of retaining both the titles which the club won. The key is to continue the good work, including the style of play.





How satisfied are you with the squad that has been put together?





I am very happy. We have had players going out, but we have had players coming in as well. It is about evolving and building on what happened before. I am happy with the recruitment – the replacements we have brought in for the players that have left and the acquisition of some young, exciting talent.





Mumbai City has remained unbeaten in its pre-season matches thus far. How pleased are you with the form of the team in the lead-up to ISL Season 8?





The pre-season is always an interesting one, especially when you get only a short period of time. We have used the pre-season to try a few things. We have tried different players in different positions. We are trying to add to the playing style, which you would have seen last year. It is important that we evolve. That is what we have used the pre-season games for. I won’t name the players who have stood out because we are still working towards the game against (FC) Goa. The players have been positive, open-minded and have adapted well to the changes that have happened over the last few weeks. We are in a very good space.





How challenging is it to prepare players who come into the pre-season following a long lay-off? The League runs only for about four months now, so does it put the coaches in a disadvantageous position?





No, it is where the League is at right now. The League is in its eighth season. It has extended, from what was a two or three-month competition (a few years ago). The ISL is a league that is growing. But the way it is growing and how fast it is growing are what I am excited to see. I see it as a really good time to be involved in Indian football.





It has been a few weeks since you began working with the squad. Have you decided who would be a part of the leadership group for the new season?





We have done a lot of work in the last four weeks. We have a change of captain, on the back of a successful season. The players were involved in the decision-making process. We have taken feedback from the players as well as the staff. We will have two vice-captains in Rowllin (Borges) and Mandar (Rao Dessai). The club will be led by Mourtada Fall.





How impressed are you with the Mumbai City bio-bubble set-up in Goa?





I am as happy as I can be. I think that we have done everything we could have done. The facilities that we have… the work that has gone on behind the scenes to set the environment up here (in Goa) has been fantastic. The staff we have at the complex have gone above and beyond to make me feel welcome. We have players that have joined us at different times, but I think it is the case for every club in the League. In terms of settling in and what we have available, I am very happy.





MCFC will make its AFC Champions League debut next year. Although the AFC CL is more than six months away, does the club have one eye on the competition now?





We should not turn our attention too far away from the League. The League starts in two days and we have our first game next Monday. Our attention and focus are very much on (FC) Goa at the moment. (AFC) Champions League is a very good competition and is one which we are very excited about. We are looking forward to it. But, we need to make sure we focus on the League first. The ISL season will finish in March and the expectation is that the Champions League will begin in May. We have time to look at that.