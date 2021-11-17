Dhyan Chand SA wins overall title

Medal winners from the Dhyan Chand SA with their prizes

Chennai :

Dhyan Chand SA bagged the top prize by winning as many as 95 medals in various categories – 27 gold, 40 silver, and 28 bronze.





Archers from a total of 30 districts in Tamil Nadu participated at the state championship. TAAT general secretary Shihan Hussaini handed over the prizes, including medals, to the podium finishers and oversaw the proceedings.