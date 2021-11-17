Dhyan Chand SA wins overall title

Dhyan Chand Sports Academy clinched the overall title at the 14th Tamil Nadu State Archery Championship 2021-22, which was organized by The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) at the MGR Janaki College for Women between October 25 and 31.
Chennai:
Dhyan Chand SA bagged the top prize by winning as many as 95 medals in various categories – 27 gold, 40 silver, and 28 bronze.
Archers from a total of 30 districts in Tamil Nadu participated at the state championship. TAAT general secretary Shihan Hussaini handed over the prizes, including medals, to the podium finishers and oversaw the proceedings.
