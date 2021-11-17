Wed, Nov 17, 2021

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter Indonesia Masters 2nd round

Published: Nov 17,202102:10 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen made impressive starts at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 tournament, reaching the second round with contrasting wins here on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen (Image source: PTI)
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen (Image source: PTI)
Denpasar:
Sindhu seeded third, posted a 21-15, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in a 43-minute women’s singles match to set up a second-round clash with Clara Azurmendi of Spain. However, the highlight of the day was Lakshya’s stunning win over World No.10 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in men’s singles.

The 20-year-old Lakshya displayed immense grit on way to a 21-17, 18-21, 21-17 win over Kanta in an hour and 8 minutes.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations