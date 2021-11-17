PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter Indonesia Masters 2nd round

Denpasar :

Sindhu seeded third, posted a 21-15, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in a 43-minute women’s singles match to set up a second-round clash with Clara Azurmendi of Spain. However, the highlight of the day was Lakshya’s stunning win over World No.10 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in men’s singles.





The 20-year-old Lakshya displayed immense grit on way to a 21-17, 18-21, 21-17 win over Kanta in an hour and 8 minutes.