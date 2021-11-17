England smashes San Marino to earn WC qualification

Rome :

Striker Kane duly filled his boots, following up his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Albania on Friday with four goals before half-time, including two penalties.





England needed only a point against the world’s 210th and lowest-ranked footballing nation to guarantee a top spot above Poland in Group I.





Meanwhile, Italy missed out on automatic qualification for the showpiece – four months on from its Euro 2020 triumph – after it was held to a 0-0 draw by Northern Ireland in Group C in Belfast on Monday.





RESULTS:





San Marino 0 lost to England 10 (H Maguire 6, F Fabbri 15(OG), H Kane 27(P), 31, 39(P) & 42, E Smith Rowe 58, T Mings 69, T Abraham 78, B Saka 79); Northern Ireland 0 drew with Italy 0