Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy, India gets 3 ICC event

Dubai :

The ICC on Tuesday awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy to Pakistan, while picking the United States and the West Indies as co-hosts of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. It will be the first-ever global event hosted in North America.





India will get to host three ICC events in the next cycle, including the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2031 Men’s 50-over World Cup, which the country will co-host along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively. India will also host the 2029 Champions Trophy singularly. Pakistan, which had last co-hosted the 1996 Men’s 50-over World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka, has not been able to organise many international matches in the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.





The Champions Trophy was last held in the UK in 2017 and will make its return to the ICC calendar after eight years. New Zealand and England recently pulled out of a tour of the country and it will be interesting to see if teams finally get ready to travel to Pakistan.





World T20 2022 in seven venues





Seven Australian cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13 next year. The other two cities which will hold matches – possibly in Round 1 – are Geelong and Hobart, with the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the summit clash.